BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Makes New Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 286.9% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 191,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 142,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.