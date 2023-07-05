AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 6,768 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $10,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 324.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE AFG opened at $119.47 on Wednesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.54 and a 52-week high of $150.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Insider Transactions at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total value of $88,154.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $868,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

