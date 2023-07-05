AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $18,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 81.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 34.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.42. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $119.91.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.