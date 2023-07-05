12,755 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $61.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.