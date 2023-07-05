BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 78,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. owned 0.21% of VanEck BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 481.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 385.2% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $594 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

