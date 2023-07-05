AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,702 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $15,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,707,000 after purchasing an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,706,000 after purchasing an additional 165,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,238,000 after purchasing an additional 391,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

