Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.84.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Price Performance

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.87, for a total value of $531,603.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,846,072.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,783 shares of company stock worth $3,110,228 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $137.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

