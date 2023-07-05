PFG Advisors Buys 1,824 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $98.39 on Wednesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day moving average of $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $143.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.