AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $14.58 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,745 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.20% of DaVita worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DVA stock opened at $100.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total transaction of $248,842.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock worth $3,722,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DVA. Bank of America boosted their target price on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.88.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

