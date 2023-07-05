Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 341 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,825 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.29 and its 200 day moving average is $118.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

