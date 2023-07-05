Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 833 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52,033.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,513,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $166.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.97 and its 200-day moving average is $161.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

