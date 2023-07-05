Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank raised its stake in Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.3% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $310.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.11.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.89.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

