Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,074 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,192,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

