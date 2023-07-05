Grimes & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

