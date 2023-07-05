Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 31,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.2 %

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.04.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $194.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $97.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.24 and a 200-day moving average of $181.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

