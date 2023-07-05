Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Lifted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

