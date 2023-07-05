Antonetti Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $185.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $255.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

