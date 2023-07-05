Antonetti Capital Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $477.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

