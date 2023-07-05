Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $965,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,449 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $171.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

