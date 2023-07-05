Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,536 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

