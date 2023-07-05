Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 791 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after acquiring an additional 300,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,644,000 after purchasing an additional 746,972 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after buying an additional 390,777 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after buying an additional 7,897,795 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $328,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.63. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Corteva to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.59.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

