Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 822 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 199,526 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 30,207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $238.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.59 and a 200 day moving average of $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

