Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $3.09 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after buying an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 15,603.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 10,446.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,766,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 2,740,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $238.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.38. The stock has a market cap of $445.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

