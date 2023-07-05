Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,858 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.1% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

V opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $445.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $238.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

