Cortland Associates Inc. MO Sells 6,894 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 10.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s holdings in Visa were worth $67,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $238.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.38.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

