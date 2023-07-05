NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,806 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $424.13 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $439.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

