David J Yvars Group Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

David J Yvars Group grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.9% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 178,831.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,179,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173,044 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $424.13 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

