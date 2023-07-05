Bridgeworth LLC Acquires New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 730 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $424.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

