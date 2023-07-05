NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $424.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $439.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.90, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

