Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.36 and its 200-day moving average is $105.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

