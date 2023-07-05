StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 55 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $424.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.20 and a 200 day moving average of $267.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.43.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

