Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $241.33, but opened at $206.15. Laboratory Co. of America shares last traded at $208.11, with a volume of 72,603 shares trading hands.

Specifically, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

