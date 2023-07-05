Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) versus First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Critical Comparison

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 36.03% 16.76% 1.16% First Bank 28.50% 12.64% 1.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Signature Bank and First Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $3.71 billion 0.00 $1.34 billion $20.78 0.01 First Bank $112.38 million 1.83 $36.29 million $1.79 5.88

Dividends

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 904.6%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Signature Bank pays out 8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Signature Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Signature Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Signature Bank and First Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 5 7 0 2.58 First Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Signature Bank presently has a consensus price target of $174.53, suggesting a potential upside of 86,646.19%. First Bank has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 49.57%. Given Signature Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than First Bank.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of First Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Signature Bank beats First Bank on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans that include auto, personal, traditional installment, and other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone; ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; remote deposit capture; and cash management services, as well as engages in the capital markets activities. It operates full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Monroe, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset, and Williamstown, New Jersey; and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster, and West Chester, Pennsylvania. First Bank was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

