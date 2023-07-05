Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $119.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

