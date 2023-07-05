Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
VRNOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital initiated coverage on Verano in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Verano Trading Up 8.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.76. Verano has a twelve month low of $2.58 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.98.
About Verano
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
