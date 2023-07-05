Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 47.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,266 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Centene worth $21,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.81. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

