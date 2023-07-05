Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADYYF shares. UBS Group lowered Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Adyen Stock Performance

ADYYF opened at $1,735.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,635.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,539.19. Adyen has a twelve month low of $1,153.00 and a twelve month high of $1,959.99.

Adyen Company Profile

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

