Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 68,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784,986 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $94.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $5,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,934,440.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,505,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $5,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,812,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,934,440.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.