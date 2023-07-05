Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 105.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,900 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in SEA were worth $14,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEA by 3.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SEA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in SEA by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.65. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $93.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SEA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

