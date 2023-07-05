Forsta AP Fonden Sells 8,600 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $235.40 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.72. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,061 shares of company stock valued at $43,056,105. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

