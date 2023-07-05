Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADYYF. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Adyen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Adyen Stock Performance

ADYYF opened at $1,735.87 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $1,153.00 and a 52 week high of $1,959.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,635.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,539.19.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

