Forsta AP Fonden Has $14.27 Million Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 283,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $14,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares in the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Shares of BNS stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.32 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.7851 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNS. Barclays cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

