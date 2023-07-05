Forsta AP Fonden Has $17.83 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $17,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Public Storage by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 324,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $292.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.97. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $357.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.86.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

