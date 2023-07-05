Forsta AP Fonden Has $15.97 Million Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,996 shares of company stock valued at $9,210,673. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $484.82 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $488.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.53. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.00.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

