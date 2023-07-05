Traynor Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 673.4% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 29,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

