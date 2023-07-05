Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,659,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,867,497,000 after purchasing an additional 701,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT opened at $158.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $426.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.06 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

