Forsta AP Fonden Trims Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $15,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of CNI stock opened at $121.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.30%.

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.