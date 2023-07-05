Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Invests $481,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE C opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $54.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.