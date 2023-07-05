Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Trimmed by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $17,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $313.00 to $326.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $336.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $344.08. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total transaction of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

