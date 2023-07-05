Traynor Capital Management Inc. Has $495,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 203,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bank of America by 935.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 95,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,473 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 37,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

